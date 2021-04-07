A TRS leader burnt the bribe amount of Rs 5 lakh after knowing that the ACB sleuths are going to take him into custody. The incident took place in Nagarkurnool district.

A TRS leader, Venkataiah Goud had received the bribe on behalf of Veldanda Tahsildar Saidulu from Ramulu Naik. Venkataiah Goud and Saidulu have been arrested and produced before the Special Court for ACB cases at Hyderabad.

According to the reports, Saidulu, the Tahsildar of Veldanda demanded Rs 6 lakh to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and to forward it to the Mines Department for a crusher in Veldanda Mandal. The deal was finalised for Rs. 5 lakh and the Tahsildar told the victim to pay the bribe amount to Venkataiah Goud. The victim gave money to Venkataiah.

The ACB sleuths who got a tip-off raided the Venkataiah's home, then he locked himself in the house and burnt the bribe amount. The ACB officials however recovered the partially burnt notes.