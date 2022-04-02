Nagarkurnool: Four Members Of Family Killed In Road Accident

In a very tragic incident, four members of a family were killed after the car in which they have been travelling was overturned. The accident took place at Charakonda village between Kodad and Jadcherla highway in Nagarkurnool district on Saturday morning. The driver of the car apparently lost control over the wheel as he might have dozed off at the wheel.

After getting the information, the police rushed to the spot. The dead bodies have been shifted to Kalwakurti government hospital for post-mortem. The one person who was injured was shifted to the hospital.

The accident took place when the family members were on the way to their residence at Nereducherla village in Suryapet district from Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh. The victims were identified as Ghouse Khan (55), Sadiq (55), Farhana (45), and Roushan (24). Police have registered the case and are investigating in all angles to know the exact cause of the accident.

