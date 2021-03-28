Nagarjunasagar Bypolls: Jana Reddy Trains Guns At KCR in Haliya

The stage is set for the conduct of Nagarjunasagar by-polls. The by-elections are scheduled to take place on April 17and the last date for filing nominations is March 30. The counting of votes will take place on May 2nd. The ruling party TRS is yet to announce its candidate. The by-polls to the Nagarjuna Sagar constituency was necessitated due to the death of TRS MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah.

Congress party leaders are going all out to make a mark in this elections. Telangana Congress leaders are criticizing the pink party.

During a meeting in Haliya, Bhuvanagiri MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy made a few sensational comments. He lashed out at the TRS leaders and said that they will distribute money to the people during elections and this has become a habit to them. He said that the Congress party has fielded Jana Reddy as its candidate so as to put an end to the corrupt rule of TRS.

Komatireddy also added that they have been working as ministers for many years but still they are living in rented houses but the TRS ministers have built farmhouses in a short span of time.

During the Haliya meeting, Jana Reddy said that roads were constructed in Nagarjuna Sagar during the Congress regime. He dared KCR to speak on the development of Nagarjuna Sagar. He asked if KCR will be able to answer his question.