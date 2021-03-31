Nagarjunasagar Bypolls Election Rallies Cancelled Over Surge In COVID Cases

TRS candidate Bhagath Kumar filed his nomination for Nagarjuna Sagar by-poll election. Other candidates from all the major parties too filed their nominations. Congress candidate Jana Reddy and BJP candidate Ravi Naik also submitted their nominations. Due to the surge in Covid cases, rallies are not being allowed.

The filing of nominations for the Nagarjuna by-poll concluded on Tuesday. The polling is scheduled to be held on April 17 and the counting of votes would be held on May 2.

Bhagath Kumar is son of late Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Narasimhaiah. Bhagath Kumar is a practicing advocate in the Telangana State High Court and has been an active member of the party since 2014. He worked with his father during the Assembly elections in 2014 and 2018.

Minister G Jagadish Reddy has been deployed as the party in-charge of the elections. Jagadish Reddy will be supported by MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy as well as several other legislators. The party leaders were instructed to visit all the voters personally and canvas for the party candidate.