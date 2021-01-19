Nagarjunasagar Bypolls: Congress-TRS Tug Of War Raises Political Heat in Nalgonda

Even before the notification for Nagarjunasagar by-election was announced Political heat is rising in Nalgonda district. Congress party is set to put Janareddy in play. While TRS is making efforts to retain their sitting position. As part of this, the Pink Boss has decided to hold a huge public meeting in Halia.

Nagarjunasagar: This public meeting with the participation of CM KCR is likely to be held within this week. The TRS Cadre hopes to mobilize lakhs of people for this assembly. The date for the meeting is said to be set up today. KCR to gift many benefits to the joint Nalgonda district and is likely to announce this in the House meeting itself. At the same time, there is a campaign to be announced which introduces their official candidate.

A strong leader like Jana Reddy is said to be introduced on behalf of Congress Party. And in the absence of a high-level leader in TRS a candidate who can beat him regardless of the top-level candidature from Congress Party will be introduced.

There is a feeling that this public meeting is being held with the intention of making the TRS come to power irrespective of the candidate as there is no leader in the TRS who can level a strong leader like Jana Reddy on behalf of the Congress. The notification for Nagarjunasagar by-election is likely to be issued in the last week of February or the first week of March.