Nagarjunasagar Bypolls: BJP To Get Star Campaigners To Repeat Dubbaka Feat

The Bharatiya Janata Party created a record by winning the Dubbaka bypoll and also showed a great result in the recently held Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections. Now, the saffron party is keen on winning Nagarjunasagar bypoll. According to the reports, BJP is likely to hold huge public meeting in the end of the February and the national leaders may participate in the meeting.

BJP's focus is on winning the Nagarjunasagar bypolls and the party leaders are hopeful of repeating their success story just like that of Dubbaka and GHMC. The party leaders are trying hard to gain foothold in the district.

Recently, BJP has conducted a protest on tribal issues including tribal lands in Gurrampodu. The votes of tribals are very important and they are going to play a key role in the winning of the candidates. Telangana state President, Bandi Sanjay said that they are planning to hold a public meeting by the end of February in Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency.

Nagarjuna Sagar will be going for the bypoll as sitting TRS legislator Nomula Narsimhaiah died in December last. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar participated in a public meeting held at Haliya.