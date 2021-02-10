Nagarjuna Sagar By elections KCR Public Meeting In Haliya Today

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is going to adress a public meeting near check-post at Haliya in Nalgonda district on February 10th. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the meeting.

The TRS leaders are trying to mobilize a large number of people from the nook and cranny of the Nalgonda district. It is expected that around 20,000 to 30,000 people from each Assembly consitutency may attend the public meeting. KCR will address a ‘Dhanyavadha Sabha’ (thanksgiving public meet) at Haliya, where a bypoll is going to be held soon.

Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy inspected the arrangements for the meeting and instructed the officials and TRS party cadre to see to that no inconvenience should be created to the public who are taking part in the meeting.

Jagdish Reddy said the KCR will lay foundation stones for 13 lift irrigation stone at Nellikal and address a public meeting at Haliya at 2 pm. A large number of police personnel would be deployed along the road from Nellikal to Haliya.

On Tuesday, Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy said that , “With the lift irrigation schems, the unirrigated lands under the Krishna ayacut will turn bountiful. The Chief Minister has also assured that he would release funds for other pending projects in Nalgonda."

He further added that, "Telangana is next only to Punjab in terms of crop production. The State’s average per capita income has also increased to ₹2.29 lakh."

The BJP leaders said that they would try to halt the meeting and alleged that CM KCR sanctioned lift irrigation schemes and is adressing a public meeting only to gain some political mileage for the upcoming Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly consituency by-poll.