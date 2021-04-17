Nagarjuna Sagar Bypolls: Masks Must For Voters

Nagarjunasagar: Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency and Tirupati Parliamentary constituency in the Telugu states are all set for by-election polling.

The authorities have made all arrangements for polling.

While polling stations had already been set up, the focus is on the precautions to be taken in the wake of a coronavirus outbreak. Mask has been made mandatory for voters.

About 41 candidates are contesting in the Nagarjunasagar by-election. 346 polling stations have been set up in the constituency. As many as 2,20,300 voters are expected to cast their ballots in the polls, which began at 7 am today and the polling would continue up to 7 pm as the Election Commission of India has extended the polling time by two hours because of COVID norms. However, COVID positive voters would be allowed to cast their vote only after 6 pm.

The authorities will deploy 3,200 personnel for polling. Polling stations were set up as per Covid safety protocols provided by the government. Boxes were also drawn at the polling stations to maintain social distance between the voters in the queue lines.

However, polling was delayed for few minutes due to technical glitches at polling booth number 137 at Thotipeta in Tirumalgiri(Sagar) Mandal.

State Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goyal visited Nagarjuna Sagar. Nagarjunasagar had recorded 31 percent polling till 11 am.

Tripura zone Ravikumar Naik Tanda from BJP, along with family members cast his vote. TRS candidate Nomula Bhagat and his family members exercised their right to vote in Anumula constituency Ibrahimpet. TRS candidate Nomula Bhagath exercised his franchise at 168/A polling booth in Amandal Parishad Upper Primary School at Ibrahimpatnam. Congress candidate Janareddy exercised his right. Janareddy along with his family members cast their vote in Nagarjunasagar.

Nagarjunasagar constituency has 2 lakh 20 thousand 300 voters while 9 lakh 228 men and 11 lakh 72 women are exercising their right to vote.