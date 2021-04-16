Nagarjuna Sagar Bypoll Campaign Ends

Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly Bypoll campaign ends on Thursday. TRS government is confident about the win. The Bypoll war is between TRS candidate Nomula Bhagath, BJP leader Pandugothu Ravi Kumar and Veteran Congress leader Jana Reddy along with 37 others.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao promised that the government will complete the Nellikal Irrigation Project scheme within 18 months. KCR said that the voting has to be done not on the basis of promises but also the good work done by the TRS government in the last seven years.

Nomula Narasimaiah died in December. Now his son, Nomula Bhagath is ready to take the charge.

Congress leader Jana Reddy served seven times as an MLA including three times from Nalgonda. Whereas, Bhagath who was new to politics worked as a software engineer and an LLM holder