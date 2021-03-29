The ruling TRS Party has confirmed its candidate name - Nomula Bhagath for the upcoming Nagarjuna Sagar by-election to be held on April 17. It said that Nomula Bhagat who is the son of the late MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah is being considered for the seat, given Narsimhaiah's work and the goodwill he earned in the past two years.

Bhagat will soon receive the B Form from TRS Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar on Tuesday. March 30 is the last date for filing nominations and Bhagat will file papers tomorrow morning.

Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah died in December last year necessitating a by-election here.

Also Read: Bandi Sanjay Plans Padayatra To Secure Win In Nagarjuna Sagar Bypoll

The Congress party has already announced Kundur Jana Reddy as its candidate. The BJP has yet to announce its candidate. An insider from the BJP said that there are three candidates under consideration and is taking into account all the equations for selecting the right candidate who could stand up to the TRS and Congress heavyweight candidates.

TRS won both the Graduate MLC positions from Hyderabad and Khammam recently and now the Nagarjuna Sagar by-elections is a crucial one after its recent drubbing in the Dubbak bye-election and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections by the BJP.