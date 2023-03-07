Nagar Kurnool: Gurukul Student’s Body Found Hanging in Classroom, Parents Stage Protest

Nagar Kurnool: The death of a girl student by suicide in Mannanur Gurukul School of Nagar Kurnool has kicked up a storm with parents and students alleging that she was being harassed.

The girl identified as Nikitha was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the classroom. It is said Nikitha was involved in a quarrel with her classmates over some issue and was depressed.

The deceased girl’s parents held a protest outside the school and alleged that their daughter had been murdered. They blamed the principal of the residential school for her death and demanded action against the school management. Meanwhile, police have initiated an inquiry into the matter.

