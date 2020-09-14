Six time MLA Nagam Janardhan Reddy, who played a key role in the Telangana politics for decades, is all set to walk into political sunset. His political options are exhausted and he seems to have hit a road block.

Nagam Janardhan Reddy presented Nagarkurnool for six times and was a minister in both NTR and Chandrababu cabinets. He also played a key role in the Telangana state movement. But, frequent defections have reduced him to a caricature. He resigned from the TDP to join the BJP, where he hoped to reach the top. But, in BJP, he found himself unable to achieve his objectives. He contested for Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and lost. In 2018, he joined the Congress party and contested again. This time, the drubbing was severe.

Now, he is staring at oblivion, with no future in any political party. He cannot go to the TRS and the BJP and the Congress does not have anything worth the while to offer. To add to these, advancing age and illnesses catching up, Nagam Janardhan Reddy is finding himself a political fish out of water.