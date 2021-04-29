Nacharam Medical Shop Owner, Bhongir Resident Sell Remdesivir in Black Market, Held

The state government and police department have repeatedly warned against selling Remdesivir and oxygen in the black market. If anyone is found violating this rule, severe action will be taken. Yet, many are selling Remdesivir and oxygen in black.

Two people were apprehended by Rachakonda Police Special Operations and Medipally Police for selling Remdesivir injections in the black market.

As per police details, the culprits have been identified as K Anjan Kumar (29), a private employee and native of Yadadri-Bhongir district. K. Bhaskar Rao (39), a medical shop owner from Nacharam.

After receiving a tip-off that some people were black marketing Remdesivir vials at higher prices to customers at Medilife Medical and General Stores, Annapurna Colony, Boduppal police reached the spot and arrested them.

Further investigation revealed that they bought the injections for Rs 3,490 per vial from a dealer in Koti and were selling them for Rs 28,000 each. The police seized two injections from them.