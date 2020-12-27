NAAC Accreditation: Malla Reddy College Claims Best Academic Practices

The management of Malla Reddy College of Engineering issued a press release and gave clarification on the issue of NAAC accreditation. The management in the press release said that, "The Malla Reddy College of Engineering, established in 2005 and approved by AICTE, has a good track record of implementing the best academic practices for the student community. After years of successful track-record and providing education of global standards, we applied for NAAC accreditation and earned the B++ rating in 2018."

The management also said that, "We have submitted a list of students who have done internships and project works in certain organisations. Later, it was found that there is a mismatch in the number of students. The NAAC has withdrawn the accreditation because of this documental error. The college would like to clarify that intentional forgery of any official signatures from the organisations as well as letterheads has not been resorted to."

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has blacklisted the Malla Reddy College of Engineering (MRCE), Kompally, for five years. NAAC also rejected the Self Study Report (SSR) submitted by the college to the council last December for accreditation. The council blacklisted college on the charges of submitting fake documents to pass through the NAAC process.