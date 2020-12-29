Mystery Shrouds Death Of Nalgonda Techie Devender Reddy In New Jersey

Devender Reddy Nallamada, an Non-Resident Indian (NRI) and an official spokesman of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) was killed in Edison, New Jersey. According to the reports, the incident took place on 29th December. He belongs to Devarakonda of Nalgonda district.

As of now, the details of Reddy's death was not known and police haven't released any details on how he died. Reports claim that he was killed in an explosion while he was sitting in his car. Another version said that he had been involved in a fire crash. The investigation is going on to know the exact reason behind the death of the youngster.

The image of a red car that Devender Reddy was sitting in when he was killed showed the car's windshields smashed in what seemed to be a minor blast. Pictures of the car were widely posted on WhatsApp groups with shattered windshields.

Devender Reddy played a key role in the formation of American Telangana Society. His friends in the US recalled that he was very kind hearted and used to never step back to help anyone in distress.

A pall of gloom descended on Deverakonda and most of the Telangana NRIs in the US are sharing the condolence messages and are sharing their association with Devender Reddy.