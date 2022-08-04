Mylardevpally: Cyberabad Cops Arrest Two For Preparing Fake Insurances

Cyberabad Police have arrested two persons in an area that falls under Mylardevpally police station limits for preparing fake insurances. The police have seized fake insurance documents of various companies along with laptops and cell phones. The accused have been identified as Abdul Samad Shakeel and Mirza Rizwan Baig. Abdul Samadh Shakeel, a native of Asif Nagar of Hyderabad and Mirza Rizwan Baig is a resident of Hyderabad's Asif Nagar. After interrogation, the two accused have been sent to judicial remand.

