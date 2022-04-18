New Delhi: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan has yet again reacted to the criticisms levelled against her by the Telangana government and its ministers. The Governor clarified that she never said she would dissolve the government. She said the ruling party leaders were unnecessarily targeting her claiming she was doing politics.

Tamilsai, who is currently visiting Delhi, reacted to the comments on her meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for official work earlier. “'Telangana ministers and MLAs have deliberately criticised me,” the Telangana governor said while adding, “she was trolled on social media by giving a new twist to her old videos in which she was shown interacting with people. No matter what position I am assigned, my goal of serving people will remain the same.”

On the ongoing protocol row with the Telangana government, the Governor said the centre will look into the issues of protocol violations. Tamilsai made it clear she was not here for politics as is being alleged by the Telangana government and neither has any interest in it.