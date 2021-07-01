My Goal is to Dethrone KCR, Destabilise TRS Govt: Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy, after being appointed as the new Telangana-PCC, declared that his goal was to dethrone KCR and destabilise the TRS government. According to sources, Revanth is planning to resurrect the Congress party's status in Telangana.

Revanth wants to go ahead with the ‘Padayatra' (Walkathon) with the support of senior leaders. He believes that gaining public support and making an impression on them will help the Congress party achieve better results.

Also Read: Supreme Court Issues Notices To AP and Telangana Over Dairy Assests

Revanth is expected to take over as Telangana PCC chief on July 7, and he is likely to announce his ‘Padayatra' details on that day. Revanth plans to visit all 33 Telangana districts, from Alampur to Adilabad. The Congress's high command, as the state's chief executive, will almost certainly grant Revanth's request, putting pressure on the T-Congress's senior leaders to support him.