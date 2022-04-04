My Daughter Not Owner Of Pudding & Mink, Says Ex-MP Renuka Chowdary

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury condemned the news coming in the media against her daughter Tejaswini Chowdhury. It is all known knowledge that taskforce police had conducted raids at Pudding & Mink pub in Radisson Blu Hotel, Banjara Hills. Police conducted raids at 4 am on Sunday and have taken more than 150 persons into custody. According to the reports, Tejaswini was taken into custody and released.

Renuka Chowdhury reacted to the news and stated that her daughter is not the owner of Pudding & Mink pub and further stated that she is not having any relationship with the management. She further added that her daughter was not there in the pub on April 2nd. She urged the media not to make false propaganda on those who were not related to the case.

Taskforce police led by Officer on Special Duty P. Radha Kishan Rao raided the pub around 2 am on April 3rd and found over 150 persons partying. A senior official said that some of the youngsters who have been partying in the pub threw away the packets. Five packets containing cocaine and several empty packets were recovered from the pub. According to the reports, the pub is owned by the daughter of Renuka Chowdhury.

