Must Visit Shiva Temples in Telangana

Maha Shivaratri is round the corner and if you have been planning to visit some of the prominent Shiva temples across Telangana. Here, we bring to you a list of temples that you can plan to visit on this occasion of Shivaratri.

Keesaragutta Temple

Keesaragutta Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to Shiva and his consort Parvati at Keesaragutta , Keesara Village in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. It is about 30 km from Hyderabad and 12 km from ECIL. It is located on a small hillock. The temple draws up to lakhs of devotees on the Maha Shivaratri festival.

Ramappa Temple

Ramappa Temple, also known as the Rudreshwara temple, is a Kakatiya style Hindu temple dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva, located in Telangana, India. It is 15 km from Mulugu, 66 km from Warangal, 209 km from Hyderabad. An inscription in the temple says it was constructed in the year 1213 CE by Recherla Rudra.

Chaya Someswara Temple

Chaya Someswara Temple, also known as the Chaya Someshvara Swamy Alayam or the Saila-Somesvara temple, is a Saivite Hindu temple located in Panagal, Nalgonda. It was built around the mid 11th-century during the rule of the Kunduru Chodas (a branch of Telugu Cholas).

Kaleshwara Mukteswara Swamy Temple

It is the site of a temple of the Hindu god Shiva. The temple is significant because of the two Shiva Lingas that are found on a single pedestal. These Linga are named Lord Shiva and Lord Yama. Collectively, they known as Kaleshwara Mukteswara Swamy. Kaleshwaram is one of three Shiva temples mentioned in Trilinga Desham, or "Land of Three Lingas.

Komuravelli Mallanna Temple

Komuravelli Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple popularly known as Komuravelli Mallanna Temple is a Hindu temple located on a hill in Komuravelli village of Siddipet district. It is located near Siddipet. The primary deity is Mallanna or Mallikarjuna Swamy, a form of Shiva.

Raja Rajeswara Temple, Vemulawada

This temple of Shiva in the form of Raja Rajeswara Swami is very famous in this part of the region. The presiding deity of the temple is Sri Raja Rajeswara Swamy who is locally popular as Rajanna who is adorned on both sides by the idol of Sri Raja Rajeswari Devi on the right side and to the left is the idol of Sri Laxmi Sahitha Siddi Vinayaka.

Trilinga Sanghameshwara Temple

Sri Sri Sri Trilinga Sanghameshwara Swamy Devalayam is located in Vilasagar village of Karimnagar district. It is one of the unique ancient Shiva temples where three linga's in three inner sanctums (garbha gruha) in one temple facing east, north and south. Sri Trilinga Sanghameshwara swamy temple is situated 23 kilometers from Karimnagar town and 12 kilometers from Vemulawada known as “southern kasi”.

Thousand Pillar Temple

The Thousand Pillar Temple or Rudreswara Swamy Temple is a historic Hindu temple located in the town of Hanamakonda. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva, Vishnu and Surya. Thousand Pillar Temple, along with Warangal Fort, Kakatiya Kala Thoranam and Ramappa Temple are added to the tentative list of World Heritage sites recognised by UNESCO.