Musi Flows Again as Gates of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar Opened 

Hyderabad: The gates of twin reservoirs on the outskirts of Hyderabad were opened on Saturday as the reservoirs are receiving copious inflows following heavy rains since Friday.

The authorities have cautioned the people living in areas along Musi river as the two reservoirs are likely to get more inflows while Hussain Sagar lake has filled to the brim. The current water level in the lake is 513.70 meters against FTL of 513.41 meters.

Authorities from Hyderabad Metro Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) lifted two gates each of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar to release flood water into Musi river. This is the second time in this month, the gates of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar were opened.

Following heavy rains in the city and surrounding areas on Friday, Osman Sagar has witnessed huge inflows and the current water level in the reservoir is 1,786.65 feet against Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1790 feet. According to officials, the reservoir is getting inflow of 2,000 cusecs and therefore, they have opened two gates to release 1,248 cusecs.

The other water reservoir Himayat Sagar is also receiving inflows of 500 cusecs. As the current water level in the reservoir stood at 1760.50 feet against FTL of 1763.50 feet, the officials have opened two gates to release 330 cusecs.

(With inputs from IANS)



