NALGONDA: Film director Ram Gopal Verma's upcoming film 'Murder' has come under the scanner again.

Perumalla Pranay's father Balaswamy, who had raised objection over 'Murder' film's first look which was released on June 21, approached the SC and ST Atrocities Prevention Court in Nalgonda district with the same concern. Balaswamy informed the court that the movie will influence the trial of the case.

Following this, the court directed the I town police station to register a case against director Ram Gopal Verma, who recently announced a movie based on the revenge killing of Perumalla Pranay in Miryalaguda town in 2018. Pranay was hacked to death when he was leaving a hospital after the pregnancy check-up of his wife, Amrutha.

District SP Ranganath said that a case has been registered against director Ram Gopal Verma and film producer Natti Karuna on Saturday on the directions of the SC and ST Atrocities Prevention Court.

It must be recalled that even as the trial of the case is yet to begin, Amrutha's father Maruthi Rao, primary accused in his Dalit son-in-law Pranay's murder case, was found dead at Arya Vysya Bhavan in Khairatabad area of Hyderabad. Police suspect that he died by suicide after consuming poison.

Ram Gopal Varma on June 21 took to Twitter and released the first look of the film which is based on the true events named "Murder" with a tagline a family story. He wrote, "This is going to be a heart-wrenching story based on the Amrutha and Maruthi Rao saga of the DANGERS of a father LOVING a daughter too much ..Launching the poster of a SAD FATHER’S film on HAPPY FATHER’S DAY #MURDERlove (sic)."