Munugodu Monagadu: How Many People Voted For KA Paul?

Munugode Bypolls 2022: With the ruling TRS continuing to maintain a lead over the BJP after eight rounds of counting of votes in the by-poll to the Munugode Assembly segment on Sunday, the surprise factor was the global evangelist from Andhra Pradesh- Kilari Anand Paul or KA Paul as he is popularly known garnered more than 400 votes as per voting trends. The number could increase further by the time counting is completed.

It is not clear how the maverick pastor KA Paul who lives in America now contested for Munugode bypolls. The Christian preacher who claims to know many global leaders founded the Praja Shanti Party in 2008, both in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He contested the 2019 AP Assembly elections with many candidates and failed to win even one seat. Using the same YSRCP party colours and the helicopter symbol, he was allegedly said to be used as a pawn by the BJP to divert voters' attention. After the debacle in AP, he now entered the Munugode bypoll fray as a candidate.

Earlier Maoist ideologue and revolutionary balladeer Gaddar joined the Praja Shanti Party ahead of the Munugode bypolls which came as surprise to many, but his name did not figure in the list of candidates contesting later.

KA Paul entertained many people with his funny videos and absurd statements throughout the campaign and during Election Day on November 3. Many of his videos have become popular for the entertainment quotient. He promised to transform Munugod into America within six months. In one of his videos shared on his Twitter account, he requests onlookers to cast their vote for the ring symbol and shows his ring finger in the campaign.The video where he is seen running out of a polling booth into the car parking left many onlookers and those watching on TV channels amused at his antics. It is not clear if he is just a diversion tactic by any of the parties to confuse people, politically he has no stance or importance, but he is funded well and seems to be getting votes from the Christian community.

As per the latest counting trends, TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy has cumulatively polled 59,860 votes after nine rounds, while his nearest BJP rival Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy secured 55,908 votes and it was clear that this was a neck-to-neck finish taking place and the TRS could win by a very slim margin. Congress nominee Palvai Sravanthi got 16,280 votes.KA Paul received 454 votes. The counting would be finished in 15 rounds.

The counting of votes polled in the high stakes byelection to the Munugode Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district began Sunday morning amid tight security.

