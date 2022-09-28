Munugode Voters Won’t Be Influenced With Money Or Liquor: Congress MP Uttam 

Hyderabad: While exuding confidence that Congress will win the Munugode bypoll, former TPCC President Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy launched a scathing attack on both the ruling TRS and BJP parties.

“Congress party has been getting tremendous response from the Munugode voters. We will not only win the by-elections, but the winning margin will be much higher compared to 2018. People of Munugode will neither be influenced with money or liquor nor get intimidated with threats of TRS and BJP,” Uttam said.

He said for BJP ‘Operation Lotus’ seems to be the only priority. “Unfortunately, they are using the same tactics in contesting the Munugode by-elections,” Uttam alleged. He said the Congress party would continue to expose the immoral and unethical politics of TRS and BJP and would gain the support of Munugode voters.

While speaking to reporters after unveiling the statue of Congress leader Chinna Mallaiah in Huzurnagar on Wednesday, the Congress MP alleged that TRS and BJP were trying to lure voters of the Munugode Assembly constituency with money and liquor in view of forthcoming by-elections.

Uttam, who is also incharge of Chotuppal Mandal of Munugode constituency, said the Congress party has intensified its campaign at the booth level.

“Congress leaders and workers are doing a door-to-door campaign to meet the voters and seek their blessings for our candidate Palvai Sravanti. However, we are getting disturbing reports that both TRS and BJP leaders are offering huge money and liquor to lure the voters,” he said.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Woman Jumps into Durgam Cheruvu, Dies

