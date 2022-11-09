MUNUGODE BYPOLLS 2022: Praja Shanti Party president and independent candidate KA Paul stated that he would go to Delhi on November 10 and file a complaint with the Central Election Commission for cancellation of the Munugode byelection results and seek re-elections through the ballot papers mode

Speaking to reporters in a press conference held in Chanduru on Tuesday, KA Paul bore a grudge against the elections officials. He stated that they did not pay heed to his suggestion for doing away with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and using Ballot papers for casting votes. If they claimed there were no irregularities during the counting why was the vote counting not done the next day after the polling, he questioned.

The maverick evangelist alleged that all the Telangana election officials were the stooges of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and worked to the TRS party’s advantage during the by-election.

He also had several questions for the election officials. Why wasn’t the link related to the CCTV Cameras installed in the strong rooms where the EVMS were kept not given to them? He also alleged that the seal on the strong room locks was changed. Why were the TRS agents who were covering themselves with stoles, not sent out even though they were walking in the counting halls? He alleged that the officials at the polling stations voted for the second number with the elderly.

He also wanted to know why the Munugode election was not canceled even though everyone knew about the distribution of illegal money for votes. KA Paul stated confidently that the people of Munugode had high regard for him and were against CM KCR!

KA Paul who contested as an independent candidate secured more than 800 votes. The TRS party won Telangana's Munugode bypolls after a high-voltage contest with BJP on Sunday. TRS won with a majority of 11,666 votes.The bypoll was held on November 3, which was necessitated by the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from the party.

Also Read: Munugodu Monagadu: How Many People Voted For KA Paul?