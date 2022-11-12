Munugode Results Show BJP’s Lotus will Bloom in Telangana: PM Modi at Begumpet Rally

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed hope that the saffron party will form the next government in Telangana. Addressing a public rally near Begumpet Airport here on Saturday, PM Modi said the recent Munugode by-poll showed that ‘the sun will rise and the lotus will bloom across Telangana’.

It may be noted here that the TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy won the by-election by a margin of 10,309 votes while the BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy came second and got 86,000 votes.

“In recent times, whatever bypolls were held, the message is loud and clear that the sunrise is not far. Darkness will vanish. Lotus will bloom everywhere in Telangana,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister lavished praise on the voters of Munugode for showing their unflinching faith in BJP. He said it is amazing the BJP workers forced the entire Telangana government to spend their energy on one Assembly seat.

Recalling the struggling days of BJP, the Prime Minister said in 1984 the saffron party had won only two seats in Lok Sabha elections and one of them was Hanamkonda seat in Telangana. He said the people of Telangana supported the party in their toughest days.

Launching a scathing attack on TRS, PM Modi said the state needs ‘people first, not family first’ governance. He alleged that the farmers in the state of Telangana were abandoned by the state government.

“It's sad that those who prospered in the name of Telangana, went ahead, came to power, pushed the state back. Telangana's Government and leaders always do injustice to the state's capability and the talent of its people,” Modi added.

