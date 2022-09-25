Munugode By-poll will be a One-sided Election, Claims BJP Leader Vivek

Hyderabad : Exuding confidence of a resounding victory in the upcoming Munugode by-election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vivek Venkat Swamy on Sunday claimed Munugode by-poll will be a one-sided election in the future.

Criticising the delay over declaring a candidate by the TRS for Munugode by-election, Vivek said Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) is in “terrible shape”.

He said the BJP would win with a thumping majority of more than 50,000 votes in the upcoming by-election. Earlier, the saffron camp held a steering committee meeting on Munugode by-poll.

We have discussed in detail the state of Munugode today. The people of Munugode are all in support of the BJP as they are fed up with the poor rule of the TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) government. KCR is just trying to mislead the public by announcing unfulfilled promises,” the Chairman of the BJP steering committee for the Munugode election.

Recently, the Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay expressed his party’s willingness to fight Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the upcoming Munugode polls. He made these remarks while addressing a public meeting at the conclusion of his fourth-phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra at Pedda Amberpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday.

“We will fight CM KCR and are ready to show our strength. We are the sons of saffron and the force of saffron. If you ‘Kasim Chandrashekar Rizvi’ want to bring MIM (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen) party, please bring them, decide a place and time, we are ready to show our strength,” Bandi Sanjay remarked.

