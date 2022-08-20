Munugode is Not Just a By-election, But an Election of Our Lives: CM KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday said that bypoll in Munugode is not a byelection, but an election of our lives. He also added that the TRS party was ready for any confrontation with the Narendra Modi led BJP government at the centre for the welfare of the state. Asserting that no welfare scheme in the state would be suspended, he said that the schemes would be continued till his last breath. He also announced that electric metres would not be fixed to bore wells which are being used for agriculture purposes.

KCR appealed to the people of the Munugode constituency to teach a befitting lesson to the BJP while addressing the Praja Deevena Sabha on Saturday.

He also spoke against the spreading of hatred in the country based on religion. He also said that voting for the Congress is like wasting the precious franchise as the party was nowhere in the poll war.

Amit Shah must answer why he's coming to Munugode, KTR stated while taking potshots at BJP in the meeting.

Also Read: Munugode Bypolls: BJP Not Afraid of TRS, Says Kishan Reddy