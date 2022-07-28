Hyderabad: Amid reports of MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy joining BJP, the Congress leadership has made it clear that the Congressman can stay on or leave the party. Upset with the criticism from Rajagopal Reddy, the Congress leadership has decided that if the rebel MLA stays in the party, he will get due respect but if he quits, the party will defeat him ( in by-election).

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has stated that the date of joining Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy into the saffron party is fixed.

Rajagopal Reddy is continuously targetting the party ever since he met with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Munugode legislator has said if the people of his constituency want, there will be a bye-election. He is holding talks with his supporters to take a decision on leaving the party and joining the BJP. Rajagopal Reddy is likely to resign his Assembly seat before joining the BJP. He said that if summoned by the Enforcement Directorate, party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should appear before it.

Under pressure from party leaders, who are demanding action against Rajagopal Reddy, party’s national general secretary KC Venugopal on Wednesday night held a meeting with TPCC leaders in New Delhi. Sources said party in-charge for Telangana, Manickam Tagore, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, CLP Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and MP Uttam Kumar Reddy were among those who attended the meeting.

As per the latest developments, Congress leadership is treating the matter cautiously as rebel MLA’s brother Komtireddy Venkat Reddy is a party MP. Congress leadership is trying to appease Rajagopal Reddy. Former TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy is tasked with convincing Rajagopal and he will hold talks with Rajagopal Reddy on Saturday.