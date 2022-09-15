Munugode Candidate Palvai’s Victory is Crucial for Congress, Says Capt Uttam

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy exuded confidence that the grand old party would retain the Munugode seat in the forthcoming by-elections. Congress has fielded Palvai Sravanthi, daughter of veteran party leader the late Palvai Govardhan Reddy in the triangular contest in Munugode bypolls.

Addressing a press conference in Munugode constituency, TPCC President Capt. N Uttam Kumar Reddy said TRS and BJP will be rejected by the voters as both the parties have failed in fulfilling their promises to the people.

“Whenever any TRS or BJP leader enters your area asks him about their failure to control rising prices of petrol, diesel and other essential commodities.He said the Congress party was too strong not only to win Munugode by-elections but also the next Assembly elections,” Reddy said.

The Congress leader said BJP had no presence in Nalgonda district, and was trying to gain the ground through Munugode bypolls and it must be stopped. Terming the victory of Palvai Sravanthi crucial for Congress party's victory in the forthcoming Assembly elections, Reddy urged the party workers to ensure Congress candidate’s victory in the upcoming by-poll.

