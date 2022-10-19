Munugode Bypolls: Will EC Stop Bandi Sanjay From Campaigning?

TRS leaders raised a complaint with the EC and further requested that BJP state president Bandi Sanjay had violated the Election Code and sought a ban from campaigning in the by-election. TRS leaders Soma Bharathkumar, Ramesh reddy, Devi Prasad raised a complaint with Satyavani and said that Bandi Sanjay is trying to spread false information about TRS.

On the other hand, former Bhuvanagiri MP Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah and other union ministers today in Delhi today. According to the sources, some other leaders are also going to join BJP along with Boora Narsaiah Goud. It is said that Vaddepalli Rajeshwar Rao, son of Congress leader Vaddepalli Narsing Rao of Kukatpally constituency, and Naresh Mudiraj, son of former minister Chandrashekhar of Vikarabad district may also join the BJP. Another leader from Mahabubnagar will also join the BJP and some other lower rung cadre leaders may also join the saffron party.

According to the sources, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP Laxman along with state BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay and other key leaders will attend the meeting where in the TRS leaders join the saffron party. Political analysts say that Narsiah Goud's entry into the BJP will definitely add to the party.