Munugode Bypolls: TRS In Trouble With 8 Symbols Like Car In Election Race

Munugode Bypolls: On Monday, a total of fourteen candidates have filed their nominations to the Returning Officer for the Munugode Assembly By-elections. The last date for filing nominations is October 14. District Congress Committee (DCC) president Kethavath Shanker Naik submitted nomination papers to the Returning Officer on behalf of Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi on Monday. On the other hand seven candidates have filed their nominations as independent candidates. BJP candidate also filed his nomination.

Now, the news is that Government Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, MLC Bhanu Prasad, TRS general secretary Soma Bharath Kumar met the state's Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj on Monday and submitted a memorandum seeking the removal of all the eight symbols which look similar to that of TRS symbol Car. They further stated that if EC won't respond in 48 hours, then they will approach court.

The TRS leaders told the EC that their party leaders have lost votes in 2018 elections due to the Independent candidates having symbols similar to that of the TRS symbol Car. They added that independent candidates have got more votes compared to famous leader.

TRS leaders recalled that in the 2018 elections, the road roller symbol has got more votes than CPM and BSP in Munugode, Zaheerabad, Sirpur and Dornakal constituencies. In Narsampet, Chennur, Dubbaka, Siddipet, Asifabad, Banswada and Nagarjuna Sagar, the camera symbol also got more votes than the BSP and CPM.

Also Read: Munugode Bypolls: Contract Pe Posters With Rajagopal Reddy Photos Triggers Controversy