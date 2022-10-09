Munugode Bypolls: TRS to Complain Against BJP Candidate Raj Gopal Reddy For Quid Pro Quo

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is filing a complaint against Munugode BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy for accepting Rs18,000 crore worth contract from BJP government and joining the party.The Representation will be given to the Chief Electoral Officer, Vikas Raj.

This development came after a video byte of Rajagopal Reddy saying that he had just received an 18,000 crore contract six months ago through competition, but his association with BJP dates back three years.

TRS working president KTR shared a video byte on his Twitter account on Friday and wrote, "Quid pro Quo - open confession of the BJP MLA candidate from Munugode. His company gets a massive Rs. 18,000 Cr contract from and in return he joins BJP. Likely that his brother Congress MP might follow in his footsteps." Here is the video.

Reacting to it, Rajagopal Reddy threatened to file a defamation case against KTR for making baseless allegations against him.

In a tweet, Rajagopal Reddy said, “It’s time to call spade a spade. I openly challenge Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao. I am giving you 24 hrs time. Either you prove the allegation levelled against me about the quid-pro-quo nexus or be ready to face defamation.”