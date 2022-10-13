Munugode Bypolls: Telangana BJP Demands Transfer of Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagawat

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP has written to Election Commission seeking transfer of Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat as his continuation in the post is in violation of EC guidelines in view of Munugode Bypoll.

A BJP delegation led by Union Minister Muralidhran, National General Secretary and Telangana BJP unit incharge Tarun Chugh and state leader N Ramchander Rao submitted a complaint against the police commissioner.

In a letter to ECI, BJP stated that Mahesh Bhagawat, Rachakonda Police Commissioner has been working in the same position since 2016 and his continuation in the same constituency limits is a violation of ECI guidelines and requested the ECI to take necessary action in this matter.

As per the ECI guidelines, if an officer has completed 3 years during the last four years or would be completing 3 years on or before the last day of the sixth month such officers shall be shifted out of the assembly constituency.

