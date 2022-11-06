Munugode Bypolls Counting Updates: After the initial round of counting of the high-stakes bypoll to the Munugode Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district of Telangana, ruling TRS continued to be ahead of its rivals BJP and the Congress after the fourth round, but with a narrow lead of 613 votes. Counting of votes got underway on Sunday in the byelections to seven assembly constituencies in six states include the State of Telangana.

In the 4th round, TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy polled 26,343 votes and BJP’s Komatiredy Rajagopal Reddy polled 25,730 votes.

First, the votes for the Choutuppal Mandal were counted. In the first round, TRS got a lead of 1,352 votes. In the second round, the BJP got a majority of 789 votes. After that, in the third round, the BJP got a lead of 416 votes. In the fourth round, TRS once again took the lead with 334.

However the TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy received a shocker from his home village of Lingavarigudem where the BJP was leading in terms of votes. In another noteworthy point, the TRS was leading in the Choutuppal Mandal which is BJP candidate Komatireddy’s home turf.

Rajagopal Reddy expressed his disappointment at the counting center after he did not get the majority he expected in his own Mandal of Choutuppal. He however expressed confidence that the neck-to-neck fight would end with the BJP winning the byelections. While 55,678 votes were cast in Choutuppal Mandal, TRS polled 21,209 votes and the BJP received 21,174 votes and the Congress polled 5,164 votes. The margin at Choutuppal was also very narrow between the TRS and the BJP.

Counting of votes for the Munugode Assembly bypolls would be completed in 15 rounds and the results are expected to be out in the afternoon. The process began at 8 AM with postal ballots being counted first, followed by EVM counting at 8.30 AM.

