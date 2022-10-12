Munugode Bypolls: Party leaders Lure Voters With Cash, Goa Trips

Munugode Bypolls, winning the election is very important for TRS, BJP and Congress party leaders. The candidates are going out of their way to woo the voters in the constituencies. It looks like the leaders are going to spend crores of money into this election campaign and the voters across the constituency may get whatever they have asked for. Many times we have heard that some voters have got cash in thousands for a vote neatly kept inside an envelope. Now, due to digitisation, the party leaders are paying amounts through digital payments and each incharge is taking care of 100 members.

Booth incharges are meeting the voters in the constituency daily. According to the sources, they are giving the information on how many people they have met in the constituency to the state party office leaders. The leaders are also taking pictures with the voters and are sending them to the state party leaders through WhatsApp. It is said that payments are being done through Phonepe and GooglePay.

The party leaders are planning to give money in cash to those who do not have PhonePe and Google Pay. Those who are staying in other places are requested to come to the constituency and cast their vote and the leaders are promising that they will deposit money into their bank accounts before itself.

To attract the youth, the leaders are offering tickets for them to go to Goa. According to reports, a party is planning a trip to Goa for youth in Choutuppal mandal. It is learnt that if 10 youths are ready to join the party, then they will be given Rs.10,000 for expenses and will be arrranged flight tickets for Goa.