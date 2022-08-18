Munugode Bypolls: Nobody Can Stop Me From Winning, Says Rajagopal Reddy

Munugode former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Wednesday expressed his confidence in his victory in the upcoming byelections. He had a meeting with his followers at Sansthan Narayanpur on August 17th, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy said that after his resignation, the Telangana government has taken up the construction of roads in Munugode, announced Gattuppal Mandal, and also sanctioned pensions to the new beneficiaries.

Rajagopal further added that the government has not released the funds to the Munugode constituency despite he requesting CM KCR many times in the last three and half years. He alleged that CM KCR didn't pay heed to his requests.

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy lashed out at Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy for his comments against him and dared him to declare his properties owned before and after 2014. He further stated that Jagadish Reddy has illegally amassed Rs. 1000 crores in the last eight years.

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy is going to join BJP in the presence of Amit Shah at a public meeting that is going to be held at Munugode on August 21.