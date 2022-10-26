MUNUGODE Bypolls: Munugode voters will be issued new Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) with additional security features like holograms ahead of the byelections. Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj informed that these cards will be delivered free of cost to applicants.

The Election Commission of India has introduced six new security features to the EPICs for dispatching to the newly registered voters in the Munugode constituency at Nalgonda district, where the byelection is scheduled on the 3rd of November

The CEO informed that these new EPIC cards with all the security features will be delivered free of cost to all electors enrolled for the poll who were not given the EPIC cards in the past. The announcement comes at a time when the special summary revision of the electoral rolls is underway and the exercise will conclude with the publication of the draft electoral rolls on the 9th of November.(Inputs AIR News)

