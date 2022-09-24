Jolt to TRS Ahead of Munugode Bypolls as Key Members Jump to BJP

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making an all-out effort to win Munugode bypoll. The party's candidate and ex-MLA Rajagopal Reddy has been primarily focused on joining of TRS party key leaders into saffron fold.

As part of this, Rajagopal Reddy has welcomed TRS MPTCs Karnati Venkatesham, Avvaru Geetha Srinivas, Cherupally Bhasker Rao and other key leaders into BJP. Many Sarpanches, Ward members and other party leaders have also joined BJP in the past one week.

About 50 members from various villages have joined the saffron party in the presence of Rajagopal Reddy at an event held at a function hall located near ORR on 18 September, Sunday.

On 21 September, Sarpanches from Allapuram, Ankireddygudem and Gundlabavi in Chautuppal mandal and Udathalapalli have joined BJP in the presence of Rajagopal Reddy.

Meanwhile, BJP steering committee's preparatory meeting on the Munugode by-election held at party's head office to the action for Munugode bypoll at Nampally in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Telangana State President Bandi Sanjay made the member of the BJP national executive and former MP G. Vivek Venkatswamy as the chairman of the election steering committee for the Munugode Assembly bypoll. The other 14 members of the steering committee are: Etela Rajender, A.P.Jithender Reddy, Garikipati Mohan Rao, Vijayashanti, Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, K. Swamy Goud, Dr. A. Chandrashekar, Endala Lakshminarayana, D. Ravindra Naik, Rapolu Anand Bhaskar, Yennam Srinivas Reddy, Kapilvai Dileep Kumar, T. Achary and Dasoju Shravan.

