In a relief for Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday has given a clean chit to the BJP candidate and concluded that there was no basis for the TRS party's petition against Rajagopal Reddy over the alleged bank funds transfer.

The TRS party in its complaint alleged that an amount of rupees Rs 5.24 Crore was transferred to the accounts of 23 persons’ from his family-owned firm Sushree Infra and mining company limited accounts. They alleged that the money was meant for luring the Munugode constituency voters. The EC issued notices to Rajagopal Reddy and after verifying his submissions on October 31, the ECI was satisfied and dismissed the TRS plea as baseless. Moreover, the EC issued instructions to the Telangana election officials to focus on the election expenses.

Meanwhile, the campaigning for the high-octane Munugode bypolls ended today at 6 pm. The bypolls will be conducted on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 6.

