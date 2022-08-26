Munugode Bypolls: Chalammala Krishna Reddy Or Palvai Sravanthi, Who Is Congress Candidate?

The names of Chalammala Krishna Reddy and Palvai Sravanthi floated around as the Congress candidates for the Munugode byelections. According to the sources, a report was sent to the High Command suggesting the two names. Based on a survey, the Congress Party would announce the name of the candidate in a couple of days. However, the High Command said that the party should support the candidate.

Chalammala Krishna Reddy was a follower of former Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and has a good following in the assembly constituency. On the other hand, he switched his loyalty to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy. It is said that the senior Congress leaders K Jana Reddy, Ramreddy Damodar Reddy and N Uttam Kumar Reddy are not in the favour of candidature of Krishna Reddy.

Coming to Palvai Sravanthi, she is the daughter of late Congress leader who was five times MLA of Munugode. She was a former ZPTC member of Congress from the Munugode assembly constituency.

The five aspirants are Chalammala Krishna Reddy, Palvai Sravanthi, Srinivas Reddy, Palle Ravi, and Kailash Netha and all the five leaders attended the meeting on the first day. TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka had a discussion with four aspirants - Chalammala Krishna Reddy, Palvai Sravanthi, Palle Ravi, and Kailash Netha. Bhatti Vikramarka and former Minister R. Damodar Reddy met the AICC in charge of Telangana Manickam Tagore and the name of the candidate will be finalised soon.

Also Read: Congress Loyalist Ghulam Nabi Azad Resigns From All Positions, Quits Party