Munugode Bypolls: BJP Will be Confined to Third Position: Minister Jagadish Reddy

Stating that TRS would win in Munugode bypoll, State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Sunday predicted that BJP candidate would be confined to the third position in the bypolls.

Speaking at a bypoll preparatory meeting with partymen in Nalgonda, Jagadish Reddy said that Rajgopal Reddy is planning to win the by-elections with money power, but it would not work out.

The BJP candidate would be confined to third place in the by-elections to Munugode assembly constituency, he added.

He opined that results of Munugode by-elections would give a strong signal to the politics not only in the state, but also at national level. The Narendra Modi government should keep in mind the TRS leaders would not fear the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which have been misusing to mount pressure on the leaders of opposition parties.

Coming down heavily on Komatireddy brothers, he pointed out that Komatireddy brothers were financially developed utilising opportunities provided by the Congress party. Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy was backstabbed to get contracts from the Narendra Modi government, he alleged. The by-elections would put an end to the political life of Komatireddy brothers, he added.

He further added that the congress senior leader Komatireddy Venkatreddy has mobilised people for the BJP meeting in Warangal that took place on Saturday, August 27.

