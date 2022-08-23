Munugode Bypolls: Amit Shah is The Badshah of Lies, Says KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for terming Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao an anti-farmer. KTR said that the BJP government had apologised to the farming community after facing their wrath over the contentious farm laws.

KTR took to his Twitter and wrote, "Amit shah Ji calling Hon’ble CM KCR Garu “Anti-farmer” is joke of the century." He questioned, "Who copied KCR’s brainchild "Rythu Bandhu” & rebranded it as PM-Kisan?" and he also wrote, "Who apologised to the Farmers of the nation after facing their wrath over Farm-laws; After loosing 700 valuable lives?"

In another tweet, he mentioned, "He criticized Hon’ble CM KCR Garu for not joining centre’s Fasal Bheema Yojana. Earlier, Gujarat BJP government too rejected this scheme of NPA Govt & opted out! If it isn’t good for your own home state Gujarat, how is it good for Telangana? What absurd hypocrisy is this?"