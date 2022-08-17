Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Munogode constituency in Nalgonda district of Telangana on August 21 has been confirmed.

All eyes are on the Munugode constituency bypolls, and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has laid complete focus here following the resignation of sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the bypolls, but meanwhile, the BJP, TRS and Congress have started electoral plans and poll strategies.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, BJP National General Secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh confirmed Amit Shah’s arrival in Telangana once again. Amit Shah is slated to address a public rally in Munugode. Apart from Rajagopal Reddy, several leaders from the region are slated to join the Saffron Party at the public event, Tarun Chugh stated. Amit Shah will also announce the way forward for the BJP in the Munugode bypolls and Telangana.

Tarun Chugh said that democracy has been done to death in Telangana. The main enemies of the State are corruption and family politics. Why is KCR afraid if we talk about corruption, he asked. Just like how the dictatorial rule of former late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's ended, KCR’s rule will also end. Telangana will be freed from family politics with the advent of Amit Shah’s public rally which will be held at at 4 PM, he said.

Tarun also made some cryptic comments that on the 18th of this month, a Jana Sabha would be held from Korutla region and hinting at a possibility of a few more people joining the BJP at the Jana Sabha there also. However, he did not disclose any details, leading to speculations about what could the next strategy of the BJP be.

Interestingly after resigning from the Congress and the Mungode seat Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy said there would be others from the Congress party from Munugode who would be joining the BJP along with him in Shah's presence.

Meanwhile, the ruling TRS party is all set to start its campaign for the Munugode Assembly constituency byelection with a public meeting on August 20. At least 1 lakh people are expected to attend the meeting in Nalgonda. In a joint meeting with Nalgonda leaders on Thursday, CM KCR said, ''It is the responsibility of the MLAs and MLCs of the mandals to make the public meeting a success.''

