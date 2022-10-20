Munugode Bypolls 2022: Former MLA from Yellandu constituency Gummadi Narsaiah said that when he first contested as an MLA in 1983, he had spent only Rs.1 lakh for the election campaign. Not many remember but the Leftwing leader Gummadi Narsaiah was a five-time MLA from Yellandu (between 1983-1994 and 1999-2009) and is known for his idealistic lifestyle who continues to work for the interest of the poor, downtrodden and also for the Adivasis rights.

Narsaiah who had come to Munugodu constituency in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Wednesday to inspect the election campaigning spoke to Sakshi in a brief tete-e-tete and recalled the experience during his times when elections were conducted. He clearly stated that no money was ever given to the voters, and the expenditure was only related to nominations fees, wall posters, microphones to address the rallies, and other miscellaneous expenses.

He recalled that when he went to the villages as part of the campaign rallies, the locals would cook meals for him. The former legislator recalled that when he last contested in the 2004 elections, the expenditure reached Rs.3 lakh in comparison to what was being spent today.

Narsaiah is one of those few exceptional politicians in our times who did justice to his role as an MLA and continues to travel in RTC buses. He used to travel in public transport in seats that were reserved for legislators. In 1983, Gummadi Narsaiah won as an MLA for the first time. A total of 14 Independent candidates won the 1983 elections. Out of the 14, 13 MLAs had shifted their loyalties, but Gummadi Narsaiah didn't change his party. He worked for ensuring that electricity, education, and roads were brought to his constituency during the 25 years of serving as an MLA. He also played a significant role in solving problems related to podu lands on behalf of the tribals.

It is said that the former chief minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Gummadi Narsaiah shared a very close relationship. Once, YSR said that "You are the one who lives according to your ideology. You are one among the few that I respect and you are an inspiration for many. Not many leaders would stress the problems of the people, but you raise awareness on the problems of people in the Assembly,” he lauded.

The by-election to the Munugode assembly constituency is scheduled to be held on November 3 and might be slated to be one of the most expensive by-elections ever witnessed in the state, by looking at the money being splurged by the contestants of three major political parties to lure voters.

Reports suggest that each voter is being offered Rs 5,000 and with Diwali approaching some parties are mulling the thought of even giving 10 grams of gold per family. Locals are busy attending meetings and rallies of the political parties, and being paid money, liquor, and food for the electioneering.

Narsaiah expressed his concern that things have changed over a period of time and now hundreds of crores of rupees were being spent during the Munugode by-elections which have become a sort of precedence of sorts.

Also Read: Gummadi Narsaiah Biopic Maker Parameshwar Hivrale Interview With Sakshipost