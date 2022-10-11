Munugode Bypolls: Komati Reddy Rajagopal Reddy, who was nominated as a BJP candidate for the Munugode by-election, handed over the election affidavit containing the details of his assets, debts, and police cases to the Election Returning Officer along with his nomination papers in Chandur on Monday.

As per his affidavit, Rajagopal Reddy declared assets in his name worth Rs.152 crores, 69 lakhs, and 94 thousand, while his wife Lakshmi has immovable properties worth Rs.48,55,25,250 crores. He has agricultural lands in Brahmana Vellamla of Nalgonda district, Tungaturthi of Suryapet district, Kokapet of Rangareddy district, non-agricultural lands in other areas and plots in and around Hyderabad.

Assets worth Rs.69,97,70,142 are in the name of Rajagopal Reddy and Rs.3,89,63,167 worth of assets are in the name of his wife. The current value of fixed assets is around Rs.274 crores which still makes him the richest candidate in Munugode bypolls. It has been shown he has loans of Rs.61,84,80,220 in the bank.

Meanwhile, in 2014, when he contested from Munugodu, the value of the fixed assets in the name of Rajagopal Reddy and his family members was Rs.47 crore, while the value of the immovable property was Rs.265 crore. Similarly, when he contested in the 2018 elections, the value of the fixed assets in his name and his family members was stated in the affidavit to be around Rs.198 crore.

The Congress Candidate Palvai Sravanti's declared assets valued at Rs.40 crores. Earlier, DCC President Shankar Naik filed nomination papers on her behalf. An election affidavit has been filed with the Returning Officer in connection with her nomination which stated that Sravanthi has properties worth Rs.25,71,52,390 crores and her husband has properties worth Rs.15,13,25,804 crores.

TRS Candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy is yet to file his nomination papers. During the 2018 elections, he declared assets worth 19,29,44,164 (19 Crore+) in the affidavit. It needs to be seen how much he will declare in the election affidavit this 2022.

