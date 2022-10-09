Munugode Bypoll Win Is Crucial for BJP: Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav

Hyderabad: Alleging that only the KCR family has benefited after the formation of Telangana state, the Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupendra Yadav said the people of Telangana want change in the regime.

He made these remarks while addressing the Yadavas convention held at Lingareddy Gudem in Choutuppal Municipality in Hyderabad on Sunday. The Union Minister further alleged that the KCR government has failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Telangana.

The BJP leader appealed to the people of Munugode to win the candidate of saffron party with full majority and help the party end the family rule in the state. It may be noted here that the bypolls in Munugode assembly constituency are scheduled to be held on November 3.

Downplaying the welfare schemes of the state government, Bhupendra Yadav said Dalit Bandhu scheme has a limited scope and is used only to only increase the party footprint. He claimed that the TRS government schemes are not intended for the welfare of the people.