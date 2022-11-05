Munugode Bypoll: Upset Over Exit Poll Results, Man Dies of Heart Attack

Nalgonda: Upset over the exit poll results in Munugode, a man died of heart attack on Saturday after learning that his favourite leader would lose the election. The incident took place at Choutuppal in Yadadri Bhongir district.

He has been identified as Oodari Shanker (30), working as a construction worker. He actively participated in Munugode bypoll campaigning for BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajogopal Reddy, according to the locals.

His family members suspect that he suffered a heart attack after being distressed by the exit poll results which were announced on social media and News channels.

Based on his family’s complaint, police registered a case and the body has been shifted to a hospital for further procedure.

