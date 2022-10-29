Munugode Bypoll: TRS Releases Chargesheet, Lists BJP Failures

Hyderabad: Appealing to the Munugode voters to reject the BJP, the state ruling TRS party released chargesheet against the BJP on Saturday. The chargesheet listed out the BJP-led union Government’s failures in fulfilling assurances made to Telangana under the AP Reorganization Act and also for setting up a 300 bed hospital in Marriguda and a Fluorosis Research Centre in Munugode.

It also listed out the BJP failures, including demonetisation, GST on handlooms products, reducing corporate tax, filling up vacancies, selling PSUs and many others. The domestic cylinder price was Rs 400 in 2014 and it has now increased to Rs.1200 by the BJP Government.

During a prees conference, TRS working president KTR pointed out that BJP National president JP Nadda, who was the then Union Health Minister, had assured to set up a 300 bed hospital in Marriguda, besides a Fluorosis Research Centre at Munugode. But the BJP Government has failed to fulfill these promises.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the dubious distinction of increasing the country’s debt from Rs.55 lakh crore to Rs.155 lakh crore,” KTR said.

