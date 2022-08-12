Munugode Bypoll: TRS to Hold Public Meeting on August 20

The ruling party TRS is all set to start its campaign for the Munugode Assembly constituency byelection with a public meeting on August 20.

At least 1 lakh people are expected to attend the meeting in Nalgonda. In a joint meeting with Nalgonda leaders on Thursday, CM KCR said, ''It is the responsibility of the MLAs and MLCs of the mandals to make the public meeting a success.''

Meanwhile, Telangana Congress is also preparing to retain the Munugode assembly seat and has drawn up a schedule.

On Thursday, a strategy meeting was called to finalise the party's electoral plans to face challenges that lay ahead in Munugode. TPCC Campaign committee chairman leader Madhu Yashki announced a 'padayatra' on August 13 after which a mandal-level meeting will be held on August 16. Revanth Reddy, CLP floor leader Bhatti Vikaramarka, Madhu Yashki will participate in the padayatra.

While the Congress has held a meeting in Chanduru in the constituency last week, the BJP has scheduled one on August 21, which will be attended by union home minister Amit Shah.

The by-election to Munugode assembly seat in Telangana, necessitated by the resignation of senior Congress lawmaker Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy

